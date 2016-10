A Florida Highway Patrol trooper rescued an American Bald Eagle who flew into a Jeep on Florida's Turnpike on Tuesday, October 18, 2016. The eagle struck the windshield and was stunned. Florida Highway trooper, Julio Velez, rescued the eagle and placed him in his patrol car and called animal rescue. The eagle is recovering at the Birds Of Prey Center in Maitland, Florida. (Courtesy of FHP Orlando)