Dorothy’s ruby red slippers in need of repairs, and you can help

1:18 Come fly a kite Pause

2:01 Cooking their way out of homelessness

1:01 Annual Pumpkin Drop from airplanes fun for all

4:08 A Q&A with Wendy Worthington of 'Wicked'

0:51 Anna Riedmiller ends career with two titles

4:56 Hesston police chief talks about the Excel shooting

1:39 Goddard stings Valley Center for first loss

3:05 Buhler's Ethan White and Dalton Brown on Crusaders' 28-21 win over Andale

1:24 Conway Springs QB Colton Terhune

2:10 Chaparral coach Justin Burke