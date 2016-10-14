Board Games: Slapzi

Connie Tibbits feeds Tigger, a stray cat who lives in a shelter in the parking lot behind Town and Country restaurant. Tibbits tries to visit the cat a few times a week to give it food and water. (October 12, 2016) video by Jaime Green
Wichita Eagle food writer Denise Neil takes a look at some Wichita restaurants with small properties and big reputations. What makes a good "hole in the wall"? Find out in the first episode of "Dining with Denise." (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle)
Spirit workers joined executives from Spirit and Boeing, plus national, state and local elected officials, as they celebrated the 500th delivery of the 787 Dreamliner fuselage to Boeing on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2016. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)