Andale completes comeback over Collegiate

The Wichita startup accelerator e2e on Wednesday graduated its first class of entrepreneurs: KingFit, a health management platform; Knoxx, video resumes; green construction company Tru-Building; Reverie Coffee Roasters; BuddyRest, high-end dog beds and accessories; online glasses frame seller Visibility Optics.
The McLean family is hosting an estate sale in their Benjamin Hills home. The neighborhood was named after Benjamin McLean and a lot of his World War II memorabilia is for sale, along with items from around the world. (video by Jaime Green)
Wichita firefighters took advantage of an abandoned building with the owner's permission in the 500 block of North Emporia to hone their firefighting skills Monday, Oct. 3, 2016. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)
Two-time gold medalist Paralympian sprinter Deja Young was honored along with Olympic bronze medalist boxer Nico Hernandez and Paralympians Nick Taylor and Liz Willis on Monday at Wichita State, where oak trees were dedicated to the athletes. The oak trees come from an oak at the 1936 Olympics, where Adolf Hitler tried to showcase his "master race." (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)
Terri Moses, executive director of safety services for Wichita schools, explained how the district is responding to threats involving "creepy clown" accounts and why officials opted to proceed with classes as usual Monday. (Oct. 3, 2016)