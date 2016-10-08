Andale completes comeback over Collegiate

Andale rallies to score three touchdowns in the final five minutes to erase a 9-point deficit in a 32-21 victory over Collegiate to remain undefeated.
teldridge@wichitaeagle.com

Business

e2e unleashes first wave of entrepreneurs

The Wichita startup accelerator e2e on Wednesday graduated its first class of entrepreneurs: KingFit, a health management platform; Knoxx, video resumes; green construction company Tru-Building; Reverie Coffee Roasters; BuddyRest, high-end dog beds and accessories; online glasses frame seller Visibility Optics.

Local

A chance to own part of Wichita

The McLean family is hosting an estate sale in their Benjamin Hills home. The neighborhood was named after Benjamin McLean and a lot of his World War II memorabilia is for sale, along with items from around the world. (video by Jaime Green)

Local

Paralympians, Olympian honored at Wichita State

Two-time gold medalist Paralympian sprinter Deja Young was honored along with Olympic bronze medalist boxer Nico Hernandez and Paralympians Nick Taylor and Liz Willis on Monday at Wichita State, where oak trees were dedicated to the athletes. The oak trees come from an oak at the 1936 Olympics, where Adolf Hitler tried to showcase his "master race." (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)

Editor's Choice Videos