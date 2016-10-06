Rainbow over Wichita

The McLean family is hosting an estate sale in their Benjamin Hills home. The neighborhood was named after Benjamin McLean and a lot of his World War II memorabilia is for sale, along with items from around the world. (video by Jaime Green)
Wichita firefighters took advantage of an abandoned building with the owner's permission in the 500 block of North Emporia to hone their firefighting skills Monday, Oct. 3, 2016. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)
Terri Moses, executive director of safety services for Wichita schools, explained how the district is responding to threats involving "creepy clown" accounts and why officials opted to proceed with classes as usual Monday. (Oct. 3, 2016)
Sgt. Nikki Woodrow, spokeswoman for the Wichita Police Department, says one juvenile was arrested on suspicion of making criminal threats against schools in connection with "creepy clown" accounts on social media. (Oct. 3, 2016)
Jerry Kill, a native of Cheney, spent 22 years coaching college football. Kill ended his career coaching with the University of Minnesota in 2015. Kill had an overall record of 152-99 in his 22 years. He is now an associate athletic director at Kansas State University. (Sean Boston/The Wichita Eagle)
Bob Davis, former voice of the Fort Hays State Tigers and the Kansas Jayhawks. Davis spent 48 years calling games across the globe, including eight Final Fours, six KU football bowl games, including the 2008 Orange Bowl and thousands of regular season games in both football and basketball. (Sean Boston/The Wichita Eagle)
Brennan Bechard, director of KU basketball operations, made a half-court shot Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016, during Late Night in the Phog in Lawrence. It won $10,000 for Jordan Stiers, a KU sophomore from Independence, Mo. (Monty Davis and Shelly Yang / Kansas City Star)
Wheel of Fortune Ranch owner Donna Penley talks about how after losing her home in the Haysville tornado, she entered the "Wheel of Fortune" game show and won $27,000 to put down on a ranch. Along with her friend Keith Henderson, they both created a place in Haysville, where kids can go get in touch with nature. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)