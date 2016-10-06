Rainbow over Wichita

A rainbow showed up over Wichita after a brief storm Thursday. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)
A chance to own part of Wichita

The McLean family is hosting an estate sale in their Benjamin Hills home. The neighborhood was named after Benjamin McLean and a lot of his World War II memorabilia is for sale, along with items from around the world. (video by Jaime Green)

Bob Davis inducted into Kansas Sports Hall of Fame

Bob Davis, former voice of the Fort Hays State Tigers and the Kansas Jayhawks. Davis spent 48 years calling games across the globe, including eight Final Fours, six KU football bowl games, including the 2008 Orange Bowl and thousands of regular season games in both football and basketball. (Sean Boston/The Wichita Eagle)

Wheel ... of ... Fortune

Wheel of Fortune Ranch owner Donna Penley talks about how after losing her home in the Haysville tornado, she entered the "Wheel of Fortune" game show and won $27,000 to put down on a ranch. Along with her friend Keith Henderson, they both created a place in Haysville, where kids can go get in touch with nature. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)

