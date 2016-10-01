Maize South QB Ethan Richardson

Weather

Clouds sweep across Wichita

Gentle north winds push clouds over Wichita Thursday morning, Sept. 29, 2016. Mild temperatures with a high in the low 70s are expected today and low 50s to upper 40s tonight. (Video by Bo Rader/Kansas.com)

Education

Goddard school earns national recognition

Jess Herbig, principal of Challenger Intermediate School in Goddard, says his fifth- and sixth-graders worked hard to be recognized as a national Blue Ribbon School. He made the announcement during a school-wide assembly Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016.

Elections 2016

Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton clash in first presidential debate

Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton went to head-to-head in the first presidential debate at Hofstra University in New York on Monday. They discussed jobs, racial divisions and national security with many personal jabs thrown in between. The debate, moderated by NBC anchor Lester Holt, is the first in a series of three scheduled ahead of Election Day.

Education

Teachers rally at school board meeting

Over 200 teachers rallied outside and in North High School, where the Wichita school board was meeting Monday. The teachers were protesting wage freezes and teacher workloads. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)

Local

Fire damages Eastborough house

Wichita fire crews handled a fire that damaged a large Eastborough house on Monday, Sept. 26, 2016. No one was injured, said Battalion Chief Sid Newby. (video by Jaime Green and Tim Potter)

Education

'Contract Day' for Wichita teachers

About 20 teachers from Franklin Elementary School in Wichita walked in to school together Monday morning as part of a districtwide demonstration designed to illustrate how much teachers do in off-hours for no pay. (Sept. 26, 2016)

