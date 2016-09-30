Cheney coach Corey Brack talks about Friday's win

Cheney coach Cory Brack talks about Cheney's win over Sedgwick
gcohen32@gmail.com

Education

Goddard school earns national recognition

Jess Herbig, principal of Challenger Intermediate School in Goddard, says his fifth- and sixth-graders worked hard to be recognized as a national Blue Ribbon School. He made the announcement during a school-wide assembly Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016.

Education

Teachers rally at school board meeting

Over 200 teachers rallied outside and in North High School, where the Wichita school board was meeting Monday. The teachers were protesting wage freezes and teacher workloads. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)

Local

Fire damages Eastborough house

Wichita fire crews handled a fire that damaged a large Eastborough house on Monday, Sept. 26, 2016. No one was injured, said Battalion Chief Sid Newby. (video by Jaime Green and Tim Potter)

Education

'Contract Day' for Wichita teachers

About 20 teachers from Franklin Elementary School in Wichita walked in to school together Monday morning as part of a districtwide demonstration designed to illustrate how much teachers do in off-hours for no pay. (Sept. 26, 2016)

Editor's Choice Videos