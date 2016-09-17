Curious Wichita: How loud is Intrust Bank Arena compared to the rest of Wichita?

By Oliver Morrison
omorrison@wichitaeagle.com

Education

Reading with the Shockers

Through a partnership between Wichita State University and the Wichita school district, freshman athletes will visit three elementary schools once a month to read to students.

Local

Fatal house fire

A house fire killed a man and injured a woman Wednesday night on Lincoln between Grove and Harry. (Video by Stan Finger)

Local

Dave Barry talks about his newest book

Author Dave Barry talks about his newest book "Best. State. Ever," which is about his home state Florida, during a reading and book signing event at Abode Venue on Tuesday. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)

Editor's Choice Videos