The 'American Pickers' are coming to Kansas, and they're hunting for your antiques

The antique-buying duo from the History Channel's TV series "American Pickers" is planning to travel through Kansas, and they're ready to hunt for your antiques.
Antique pickers Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz will be returning to Kansas this spring, according to a release from Cineflix Productions.
The two travel the country from coast to coast on back roads, with a "mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics."
While in Kansas, Wolfe and Fritz will be looking for sizable, unique antique collections along with the stories behind the objects.
"Mike and Frank have seen a lot of rusty gold over the years and are always looking to discover something they’ve never seen before," the release states. "They are ready to find extraordinary items and hear fascinating tales about them."
The last time the pickers were in Kansas was in the summer of 2013. They stopped in Wichita over the Fourth of July weekend, in addition to other parts of south-central and southwest Kansas.
If you are interested in having the pickers explore your hidden treasure, send your name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 855-653-7878.
