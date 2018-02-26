After 24 years at KAKE, meteorologist Ben Pringle gives final forecast

Meteorologist Ben Pringle has given his final weather forecast as a broadcast meteorologist.
The popular longtime meteorologist announced Friday that he planned to wrap up his career and retire.
Pringle has worked at KAKE-TV for 24 years and has been a meteorologist for 39 years, according to his Facebook post.
“Working for 24 years at KAKE in what I consider one of the best television weather markets in the nation I think it is time for me to step aside,” Pringle wrote. “I am honored to have spent most of my career working for KAKE TV working with many terrific and dedicated people over the years.”
In retirement, Pringle plans to spend more time with his family and move from the area, according to KAKE’s “Goodbye Ben segment.”
“It was a pleasure raising my family here and of course making and keeping many lifelong friends,” he wrote on Facebook. “It’s time to open up a new chapter and explore new horizons for me and my wife Kim and we are hoping for many years of happiness ahead.”
