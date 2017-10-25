Christmas is coming early with countdown to ‘25 Days of Christmas’

In many households, the celebrating of Christmas begins as soon as Freeform – formerly ABC Family – begins a series of Christmas movies with its “25 Days of Christmas” movie list on Dec. 1.
But this year, the celebrating can start even sooner. In fact, you don’t even have to wait until the start of December.
Yes, that’s right.
Families can begin huddling around the television with hot cocoa, popcorn and candy canes as soon as Nov. 18.
Why so early?
Freeform – like many of us – could simply not wait for Christmas movies to premiere, so this year the network is starting a countdown-to-the-countdown movie programming.
The merriment begins Nov. 18 – nearly two weeks before 25 Days of Christmas premieres – when Freeform will release its first movie in the “Countdown to 25 Days of Christmas” movie premiere with Christmas classics and other family favorites including “Home Alone,” “ ‘Twas the Night before Christmas” and “Despicable Me.”
For a “Countdown to 25 Days of Christmas” programming guide, see below. And remember to check back on Nov. 1 when Freeform will release its full “25 Days of Christmas” movie calendar.
Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis
