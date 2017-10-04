Machete attack at KCI, fake blood and all, was just a lesson in ‘Best Defense’

You arrive at the airport with the family to go to Disney World.

Biggest worry? Flight’s delayed. Trip cost too much. Forgot something.

Being attacked in the check-in line by three guys wielding machetes is probably not on your mind, but this being America, it could happen.

It did at Kansas City International Airport on Wednesday. Not for real, but it sort of looked real.

People were lined up at the counter when machetes started slashing and blood started squirting. One man saved himself when he blocked the blade with his Samsonite carry-on and then kneed the attacker, first in the gut and then the face.

And you thought Terminal A at KCI was closed.

It is. But this week it served as the set for the “The Best Defense,” a show on the Outdoor Channel. The program creates disaster scenarios to teach people how to survive active shooter, terrorist and other attacks in public places. The new season starts in January.

“Sure, we’ve talked since Sunday and we will do a concert segment soon,” said Jeff Murray, the show’s managing producer.

He was referring to Sunday’s attack in Las Vegas in which a man shot and killed 59 people and wounded hundred of others while firing from a hotel window into an outdoor concert below.

Such an episode would fit with others the show has done about attacks in restaurants, theaters and other places that draw concentrated crowds.

Three take-away tips. Be aware of surroundings, particularly exits, and sit near them. Also, always have a flashlight and something that can be used as a tourniquet.

Besides teaching people what to do to keep safe, the show also teaches basic first-aid for gunshot and blade injuries.

“Keep in mind, EMS doesn’t get to just come right in,” said “The Best Defense” co-host Mike Seeklander. “They have to wait for the all-clear.”

Murray said show chose KCI for the segment for a simple reason: There are not a lot of closed airport terminals in the country. He praised the Kansas City Film Office for its assistance.

KCI spokesperson Joe McBride watched some of the production. He said it was not the first project that had used the idle terminal. Since it closed down due to airline consolidation in 2014, Terminal A has been used for film projects by Nestle and Sprint.

Per day rental on the place: $500.