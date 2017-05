Seven-year-old presidential expert Macey Hensley battled NBC’s Matt Lauer in a trivia battle on Thursday’s “Ellen.”

At age 7, Macey Hensley from Council Grove, Kansas knows more about U.S. presidents than most people. She's gotten to know things about the country's newest president, too.

And, as if a first-grader who knows more about U.S. presidents than one of the nation’s most famous broadcasters isn’t adorable enough, Macey also told host Ellen DeGeneres about her new puppy, which was named after former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy.

Macey is from Council Grove, Kan., in northeast Kansas.

Here’s the matchup from Thursday’s show: