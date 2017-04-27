ON ‘GOTHAM,' FROM DETECTIVE TO DIRECTOR

On a cold night in January, in a dark alley off Great Jones Street in New York City, Bruce Wayne was getting ready to fly.
This was the young, pre-Batman Bruce Wayne of the Fox series “Gotham,” played by David Mazouz, then 15. As a stunt double was strapped into an elaborate rig and repeatedly flung backward 30 feet – the result of a punch from a powerful shaman holding Bruce captive – Mazouz waited his turn a bit uncertainly.
Standing next to him, Ben McKenzie, the show’s star, offered encouragement with a story from his days playing high school football. The shoot, for the 16th episode of the third season – “Heroes Rise: These Delicate and Dark Obsessions,” on Monday, – was unusual in a couple of ways. It was the first episode directed by McKenzie, who plays James Gordon, a Gotham City detective – not yet the police commissioner of the comic books.
And, surprisingly for a superhero series, it was the first of the show’s 60 episodes so far to make extensive use of wire work for action scenes. Referring to the show’s creator, Bruno Heller, and showrunner, Danny Cannon, McKenzie said: “One of the things that I said to Bruno and Danny when we first started the show was: ‘No wire work.’ None of this baloney like people flying through the air. It’s Batman, it’s supposed to feel a little more grounded, it’s supposed to feel more like the Christopher Nolan films. So, of course, I’m the one director that brings in the wires.”
“Gotham” was a different sort of comic-book show from the start. Conceived as 100 percent origin story – how Bruce Wayne became Batman – it was a superhero series without a superhero. The protagonist was Gordon, a cop whose only superpower was his sense of justice. The format was closer to police procedural than the angst-and-battles of most comic-book shows.
In the absence of a larger-than-life hero, the show compensated by featuring its villains, including future Batman foes like the Penguin, the Riddler and a prototype of the Joker. Robin Lord Taylor, as Oswald Cobblepot, a thug who rises to become the Penguin, was the show’s breakout performer. Complementing the emphasis on villainy and the story’s film-noir roots have been a dark tone and a high level of violence, particularly for a broadcast-network show.
Despite those differences – or perhaps because of them – “Gotham” has been a bit lost in the shuffle amid the proliferation of superhero series the last five years. On one side, it’s overshadowed by Netflix series like “Jessica Jones” and “Daredevil,” which also go for a dark tone but stick closer to the singular-hero comic-book imperative (and which have benefited from the cachet of both Netflix and Marvel Comics). On the other, it gets less attention (though more viewers) than the more lightweight, purely comics-style shows on CW like “The Flash” and “Supergirl” (based, like “Gotham,” on DC Comics characters).
Ranking the superhero shows is difficult because they are so different. “Jessica Jones” stands out for the quality of its writing and performances, while “The Flash,” at times, is the most purely exhilarating. But if you like the dark version of Batman popularized in the comics by Frank Miller and on-screen by Nolan, then “Gotham,” with its grimness and its distinctive (and expensive) retro visual style, measures up.
“At first you’re trying to figure out what the show isn’t,” McKenzie said. “We wanted to be, very specifically, not a show with true ‘superheroes’ dressed in white tights, running faster than the speed of light. There’s so many of them out there. Now that we know what the show is, we break our own rules a bit.”
Viewership for “Gotham” has slipped from season to season, currently running about 5 million in the seven-day ratings. Fox hasn’t announced whether there will be a fourth season. Whenever the show ends, McKenzie was asked, can we expect the superhero to finally appear?
“Yeah, sure,” he said. “Mustache, klieg light, Batman.”
He added: “It doesn’t matter what the other shows do. ‘Gotham' is taking the biggest piece of red meat in the comics world, Batman, and trying to take this one specific sliver of it and cook it really, really well and serve it to you. I always hope we’re Steve McQueen in the classic car with the bomber jacket. An archetypal show.”
