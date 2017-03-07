Wichita television station losing its longtime chief meteorologist

He’ll stay through the bulk of tornado season this year.
But once May is over, Wichita will have to do without Dave Freeman.
The popular longtime meteorologist announced Monday that he plans to retire at the end of May from KSN, where he’s worked since 1993, to pursue a new career: working in service to his faith at The Bahai World Center in Israel.
“It’s a very difficult thing to imagine, to be thinking about what it’s like to have life after broadcasting, life after KSN. But it’s time,” Freeman said in a message he recorded to KSN viewers.
Freeman has been working as a meteorologist for 41 years and has been at KSN in 1993. He’s known for his serious, often excited delivery style and for his earnest dedication to keeping viewers safe during severe weather season.
Freeman, a member of the Bahai faith, said he’s been asked to serve in Israel for a period of three to five years. He and his wife, Tracy, plan to relocate this summer.
“That’s the only thing I can imagine that would be better,” he said in his recorded message. “I’ve always loved the fact that what I’ve done here at KSN is service It’s serving people, especially on rough nights. This is going to continue to be service. It’s another part of that life, being able to do it more directly, pay it forward a little bit.”
Freeman’s is the latest in a recent series of high-profile retirements from Wichita news stations. Longtime anchors Susan Peters at KAKE and Cindy Klose at KWCH both retired last May.
