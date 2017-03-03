TV review: Sarandon and Lange’s career experience gives depth to Davis and Crawford’s rivalry

Joan Crawford was a star of epic proportions. Bette Davis was an unparalleled talent. Together they were a combustible combination of ego and ambition.
Now their infamous rivalry is depicted in Ryan Murphy’s eight-episode FX anthology series, “Feud: Bette and Joan,” which premieres at 9 p.m. Sunday. The series says as much about the two late actresses as it does about how Hollywood did, and still does, treat women.
It’s 1961, and former leading lady Crawford (Jessica Lange) can’t get arrested in this town. Roles for women past 40 (she’s in her 50s) are scarce, and she’s been deemed “box office poison” by the trades since her last few films flopped. Exasperated, Crawford pushes aside the “mother” roles her agents keep suggesting and searches for a story worthy of her talents. She finds “What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?,” the twisted tale of a deadly sibling rivalry between an aging actress and her disabled sister.
Crawford knows the only way to make this picture pop is to pull in formidable, two-time Oscar winner Davis (Susan Sarandon). The “All About Eve” actress has also aged out of the starlet demographic, and though she’s still highly respected, her career is on the backslide. She needs this role, but there’s a caveat – both women hate each other.
Their mutual rancor has developed over decades of competing for the same roles and awards. Now they must work together to revitalize their careers, but there aren’t enough martinis, nightcaps or morning cups of coffee spiked with gin to make their endeavor anything less than excruciating.
Their feud, however, is also valuable. It’s exploited by the studio, the director, the press and both actresses to draw attention to the production and put them back in the spotlight.
Lange and Sarandon play these roles like they know what it means to age in an industry where sex appeal is the main currency, because, well – they do. Both had top billing in big films of the ‘80s and ‘90s and have won a leading actress Oscar. (Lange in fact bested Sarandon in 1995.) And both have appeared in fewer major motion-picture roles as they’ve matured.
“Bette and Joan” isn’t as deep or all-encompassing as “The People v. O.J. Simpson,” but it’s addictive all the same.
