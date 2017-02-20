Presidential whiz kid from Kansas to appear on ‘Ellen’ today

It’s Presidents Day, and you know what that means.
Kansas’ presidential expert Macey Hensley joins Ellen DeGeneres on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” this afternoon.
Macey, 7, from Council Grove, has appeared numerous times on the show. She first wowed DeGeneres two years ago with her knowledge of U.S. presidents. Since then, she has met country stars Dierks Bentley and Kenny Chesney, former President George W. Bush and his wife, Laura, and former President Obama.
On today’s show, Macey offers a few facts about President Trump, including that he is the first president to appear on the cover of Playboy magazine and the first president in a Pizza Hut commercial.
The popular TV show has sent her on taped field trips to the White House, Disney World, the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, Mount Rushmore and even on a Carnival cruise.
Macey was also featured in an ad campaign last year from the Kansas Travel and Tourism. Macey visits the Dwight D. Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum in Abilene, Exploration Place in Wichita and the state Capitol in Topeka.
The show airs locally at 4 p.m. on CBS, KWCH Channel 12.
