‘American Horror Story’ will tackle the presidential election next season

1:56 2016: Retracing Allen Ginsberg's steps through Wichita Pause

1:48 How to make bacon roses for your Valentine

2:35 Wichitans rally on 'Day Without Immigrants'

4:13 Dining With Denise: 10,000 chicken fried steaks in 10 months

2:13 What does U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement do?

3:25 Ron Baker relishing his growing role in the NBA

1:28 Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback wants to build an airport to rival KCI

1:05 Man crashes into tree in Derby, dies

0:31 Jet makes emergency landing after hitting deer