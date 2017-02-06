Lady Gaga flies solo at Super Bowl halftime show

In a high-powered solo performance at the Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday, Lady Gaga sings hits, flies and even catches a football before jumping off the stage. (Feb. 5, 2017)

'Bright Lights' gives revealing insight to Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' relationship

The HBO film "Bright Lights" follows the mother and daughter pair, who died within a day of each other in December 2016, as Fisher prepares to start work on "Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens" and Reynolds performs in Las Vegas aged 83. Fisher and her mother, who starred in "Singin' in the Rain," lived next door to each other in Beverly Hills. Using personal family films, "Bright Lights" gives a revealing insight into the lives of the eccentric pair. It premieres on HBO Saturday, Jan. 7.

Wheel ... of ... Fortune

Wheel of Fortune Ranch owner Donna Penley talks about how after losing her home in the Haysville tornado, she entered the "Wheel of Fortune" game show and won $27,000 to put down on a ranch. Along with her friend Keith Henderson, they both created a place in Haysville, where kids can go get in touch with nature. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)

Wichitan to debut on 'The Price is Right'

Jo Mahoney, 61, of Wichita, will appear on :The Price is Right" episode airing Sept. 27, 2016, at 10 a.m. on CBS. She had moved her son to L.A. when she went to the filming in July. (Video by Gabriella Dunn 9/26/16)

Wichitan prepares to compete for American Ninja Warrior

Cassie Craig, a 26-year-old Wichitan, competed on an extreme sports entertainment show called American Ninja Warrior. She made it to the show's national competition in Las Vegas and was selected for the debut show of Team Ninja Warrior, which consists of obstacles for three-person teams. She’s now training for her second season, which films May 13 and airs on NBC in June.

Roadrunner hangs out at Kansas farm

Birds are common around farmsteads, where assorted sparrows and cardinals can find food and shelter. But the 2-foot-long bird that’s a regular at Mike Thompson’s farm often stops visitors in their tracks. “Most people have never seen a roadrunner around here, so it kind of surprises them,” said Thompson, who lives about 25 miles south of downtown Wichita. “We looked out the window (about two years ago), and he was coming down the driveway. He’s been here ever since.” (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle)

