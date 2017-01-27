Understatement doesn’t figure in CBS’ ‘Training Day’

It’s hard to say which is more excessive in the new CBS crime thriller, “Training Day”: The action or the dialogue.
But in either case, the series from Jerry Bruckheimer and Anthony Fuqua goes a long way toward waking up broadcast TV’s midseason. The show premieres Thursday, Feb. 2 on CBS, and is a legitimate ratings contender against ABC’s “How To Get Away With Murder.”
The series takes place 15 years after the events of the 2001 Fuqua-directed feature film starring Denzel Washington and Ethan Hawke. Kyle Craig (Justin Cornwell), squeaky clean, principled and a bona fide hero, is enlisted by Deputy Chief Joy Lockhart (Marianne Jean-Baptiste) to team with Detective Frank Rourke (Bill Paxton), a rule-breaking, streetwise cop. Craig is supposed to monitor Rourke’s activities and report back to Lockhart, who is gunning for the older cop.
Rourke’s partnerships don’t last long. In fact, a some of Craig’s predecessors don’t make it through a full day before they request a transfer. At first, Craig seems destined to be a short-timer, but he and Rourke form a bond because Rourke’s former partner and best friend was Craig’s dad, who was set up and killed.
There is plenty of action. And there’s violence.
But most of all, there is dialogue so rich and colorful, it almost evokes the stuff of guys like Raymond Chandler and Dashiell Hammett, or at least Sgt. Joe Friday. Each episode begins with voiceover from Rourke talking about Los Angeles as the camera sweeps over the heating city below at the dawn of another day.
Paxton and Cornwell are great individually and together. Paxton is having way too much fun playing this street-worn antihero, and although he’s a newcomer, Cornwell owns the screen every time he’s on camera. Julie Benz also makes an unforgettable impression as Holly Butler, Rourke’s girlfriend who makes a decent living running a stable of high-priced call girls.
“Training Day” just may get away with murder on Thursday nights when the numbers are counted.
