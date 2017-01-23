Preview of 'The Lifestyle,' episode 2 of Wichita 'Lockup'

Jo Mahoney, 61, of Wichita, will appear on :The Price is Right" episode airing Sept. 27, 2016, at 10 a.m. on CBS. She had moved her son to L.A. when she went to the filming in July. (Video by Gabriella Dunn 9/26/16)
Cassie Craig, a 26-year-old Wichitan, competed on an extreme sports entertainment show called American Ninja Warrior. She made it to the show's national competition in Las Vegas and was selected for the debut show of Team Ninja Warrior, which consists of obstacles for three-person teams. She’s now training for her second season, which films May 13 and airs on NBC in June.
Ace, a German shorthair, enjoyed pheasant hunting with Chris Ellis and three other hunting buddies. On Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, they used their shotguns to shoot Ace's ashes over a favorite hunting spot. (Video by Michael Pearce/The Wichita Eagle)
For the first time in Overland Park's history, explosives were used to implode an office building. At 5 a.m. Sunday, a series of detonations brought down the former CenturyLink building near Interstate 435 and Nall Avenue. The demolition clears the way for a new office development: Calle Overland One led by VanTrust Real Estate and designed by Burns