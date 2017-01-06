Admit it, you’ll watch kittens playing basketball in the ‘final fur’

The road to the “final fur” will go through “Meow Madness.”
The Hallmark Channel, which debuted the Kitten Bowl football franchise, has announced expansion into the basketball arena.
Selected kittens like Catmello Anthony have plenty of time to work on their passes. The basketball contest won’t air until April 3.
Meanwhile, Kitten Bowl IV will appear on the Hallmark Channel on Feb. 5, continuing its nod to the Super Bowl.
The cable channel said it’s working with 100 “purr-fect” kittens chosen as “cat-letes.” The game promises to show plenty of shots from the “flea zone.”
It’s not all pun and games, though. The events also promote pet adoption.
Michelle Vicary, executive vice president of programming and network program publicity for the Crown Media Family Networks, said the company is working with animal shelters around the country to showcase “the joys pets bring to our lives every day.”
Nationally known animal advocate Beth Stern will host “Meow Madness,” and reporter Mary Carillo will be the commentator.
Diane Stafford: 816-234-4359, @kcstarstafford
