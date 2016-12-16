Television Q&A: ‘Doctor Who,' ‘Amazing Race'

Q: I have been a devoted “Doctor Who” fan since Tom Baker was the Doctor in 1974. I would like to know if new shows are on the horizon.
A: There are. The annual holiday special will air on BBC America on Christmas Day with Peter Capaldi back as the Doctor. It’s titled “The Return of Doctor Mysterio,” and in it the Doctor “teams up with an investigative journalist, played by Charity Wakefield (“Wolf Hall,” “The Player”) and a superhero to save New York from a deadly alien threat.” Then 2017 will bring a new season starring Capaldi, along with a spin-off series, “Class.” That is built around Coal Hill School, which has been part of “Doctor Who” since its debut in 1963, when William Hartnell was the Doctor.
Q: Please tell me what happened to “Grimm,” “Bones” and “The Amazing Race.”
A: They are all coming back, and I have air dates. “Grimm” begins its final season for NBC on Jan. 6. “Bones” begins its final season on Fox on Jan. 3. And “The Amazing Race” returns on CBS on April 21.
Q: I watched “Game of Silence,” when it debuted until the season ended. It was an awesome show. Made you think as well as root for the characters. But, it left us hanging. Will it be picked up and finished any time soon?
A: No. NBC decided not to order another season of the drama. Unfortunately, with serialized shows, cancellations too often leave viewers without a satisfying finish.
