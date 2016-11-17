Around the remote: TV picks for the week of Nov. 20-26

Don’t miss: The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade – Strike up the bands. Our day of gastronomical gluttony just wouldn’t be the same without the massive procession in New York City, with its fancy floats, cheerleaders, clowns, celebrities and humongous balloons. The holiday spectacle returns in all its festive glory as Matt Lauer, Savannah Guthrie and Al Roker anchor the broadcast. 8 a.m. Thursday, NBC (Re-airs at 1 p.m.).
Other bets:
Sunday: And now for the “2016 American Music Awards.” Why? Because the nation’s pop stars need even more shiny trophies to validate their greatness. 7 p.m., ABC.
Sunday: The historical saga “Vikings” returns with the promise of “calamity, revenge and death.” In other words, it’s the feel-good drama of the fall. 8 p.m., History Channel.
Sunday: We’re told that Season 3 of the human demolition derby known as “The Affair” picks up three years after Noah’s murder trial, and he’s “a ghost of his former self.” That’s fine with us. We didn’t really like the old Noah anyway. 9 p.m., Showtime.
Monday: “Marathon: The Patriots Day Bombing” is a sobering documentary that recalls the April 2013 terrorist attack at the Boston Marathon through the experiences of people whose lives were forever affected. Included: interviews with survivors and their families, as well as first responders, investigators, government officials and reporters. 7 p.m., HBO.
Monday: In the new dark comedy “Search Party,” four self-absorbed 20-somethings become sucked into an ominous mystery when a former college acquaintance suddenly disappears. The cast includes Alia Shawkat (“Arrested Development”). 10 p.m., TBS.
Tuesday: The sentimental new drama “This Is Us” delivers a Thanksgiving-themed episode tonight. We don’t know whether to celebrate – or stock up on extra tissues. 8 p.m., NBC.
Wednesday: “Pearl Harbor: Into the Arizona” is a new documentary that follows the first expedition to explore inside the USS Arizona since it was bombed and sank in 1941. Also presented: never-before-seen 8mm home film of the Arizona shot by one of its crew members. 8 p.m., PBS.
Thursday: Julianne and Derek Hough are our hosts for “The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration.” It’s a music-filled special from the Walt Disney World Resort, featuring performances by Sofia Carson, Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood and Kelly Clarkson. 7 p.m., ABC.
Friday: It’s time once again to chill out with “Frosty the Snowman.” After all these years, he remains a jolly happy soul – and a TV institution. 7 p.m., CBS.
Friday: Are you ready for another trip to Whoville? “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” returns for its annual airing and our hearts go out to poor little Max the dog. 7 p.m., NBC.
Saturday: Mushy holiday movie alert: In “A Heavenly Christmas,” Kristin Davis plays an angel-in-training who tries to help a struggling singer (Eric McCormack) repair his fractured family. Her mentor? Shirley MacLaine. 7 p.m., Hallmark.
