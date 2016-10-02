Swapping a secret agent for a hot mess

A boot print. A lab report. A missing file.
These were the main components of a chewy hunk of dialogue that Hayley Atwell kept delivering over several takes on the set of the new ABC drama “Conviction.” It wasn’t Shakespeare, but it didn’t need to be: Her dialogue drew the requisite road map of legal procedurals – you know, that scene where people sit around a table and try to solve the case.
The London-raised Atwell – who has performed with the Royal Shakespeare Company – delivered the lines perfectly each time, in an American accent and while wearing pajamas. She plays Hayes Morrison, a brilliant lawyer, party girl and former first daughter, recruited to investigate possible wrongful convictions and free the unjustly imprisoned. (In the episode at hand, her hot mess of a private life leads Morrison to sleep in the office, hence the pajamas.)
“Conviction,” having its premiere Monday, Oct. 3, is network TV at its networkiest: a talky true-crime office drama with a steady moral compass. Not that there’s anything wrong with that, but Atwell comes from the London stage and pedigreed British film and television costume dramas like the 2008 “Brideshead Revisited” remake and the 2010 BAFTA-winning series “Any Human Heart.” So around the fifth time she repeated the boot-print line, a sincere question arose: What’s an actress like you doing on a show like this?
She loves and needs to work, she said, but the nature of that work is not always hers to determine.
“I’m not in control,” the 34-year-old said. “It’s not, ‘I’m going to do this one, and that, then I’ll nip over the pond and do that.’ I could tell you 10 films in that least few years that I’d love to have been in.”
For two seasons on ABC, “Agent Carter” was a critical darling with middling ratings. While Atwell waited to see if the series would be renewed for a third season, the pilot script for “Conviction” landed in her inbox with a courting email from Liz Friedman, the showrunner and co-creator.
“I wrote, ‘Please come breathe life into this woman,’” Friedman recalled. “I knew she was perfect.”
A lucrative paycheck might be enough to lure any actor to a network show, but Atwell was captivated by the character of Morrison, whom Friedman describes as “Chelsea Clinton by way of the Bush twins.” In the first episode, she’s charged with cocaine possession and released from jail after cutting a deal with the district attorney (Eddie Cahill) and agreeing to lead the conviction integrity unit.
Friedman had written for “House” and “Sherlock,” and likened Hayes to those prickly, flawed leads.
“It’s very important that Hayes be able to say things that are incredibly callous and also give you moments of warmth where the audience sees, ‘Oh she really does care’ without me having to write a lot of speeches about her caring,” Friedman said. “Hayley can show vulnerability even beneath a surface of toughness.”
