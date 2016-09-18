Around the remote: TV picks for Sept. 18-24

Sunday: True crime is like catnip to TV programmers these days. Now comes “The Case of: JonBenet Ramsey.” It’s a six-hour documentary series that has a “dream team” of investigators uniting to re-examine one of the most puzzling unsolved murders in recent history. 7:30 p.m., CBS
Monday: As “Gotham” returns with new episodes, Gordon (Ben McKenzie) is working as a bounty hunter while seeking to find answers about the Indian Hill escapees. Elsewhere, Bruce’s (David Mazouz) doppelganger roams the streets. 7 p.m., Fox
Monday: Miley Cyrus and Alicia Keys join Adam Levine and Blake Shelton in the spinning red chairs as “The Voice” launches its 11th season. Together, maybe they’ll finally discover a breakout star. 7 p.m., NBC
Monday: “The Good Place” is an offbeat new comedy that gets a two-episode preview tonight. It stars Kristen Bell as a selfish, potty-mouthed woman who, upon dying, winds up in a heaven-like realm by accident. Ted Danson is there to guide her. 9 p.m., NBC
Tuesday: Michael Weatherly may have departed “NCIS,” but TV’s most popular drama moves on with a couple of new faces. Wilmer Valderrama and Jennifer Esposito join the show for its 14th season. 7 p.m., CBS
Tuesday: The shrieks come out at night as “Scream Queens” kicks off Season 2. The comedic thriller jumps ahead three years and shifts its sights to a hospital where a masked killer is on the loose. John Stamos and Taylor Lautner join the cast. 8 p.m., Fox
Wednesday: “Survivor,” the granddaddy of network reality shows, chugs into its 33rd season. The theme this time has Gen-Xers facing off against millennials in Fiji. 7 p.m., CBS
Wednesday: Season 3 of “Empire” picks up exactly where we left off, with Anika (Grace Byers) and Rhonda (Kaitlin Doubleday) brawling on the roof. So which one of them took a plunge? 8 p.m., Fox
Thursday: In the Season 13 opener of “Grey’s Anatomy,” one of Grey Sloan Memorial’s own lands in the hospital. Bailey (Chandra Wilson) tries to figure out what happened while the rest of the doctors jump in to help. 7 p.m., ABC
Friday: Reboots and remakes are all the rage these days, so it should surprise no one that “MacGyver” is back. Lucas Till takes on the resourceful character who can wriggle out of a jam with little more than some bubble gum and a paper clip. 7 p.m., CBS
Saturday: “Gringo: The Dangerous Life of John McAfee” is a compelling documentary about the computer antivirus software tycoon who relocated to a jungle compound in Belize, where his increasingly bizarre behavior led to allegations of murder and other crimes that were never prosecuted. 8 p.m., Showtime
Comments