Cajun food fest, extreme pogo show are highlights in Thursday's River Festival

Riverfest Health Fair, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Kennedy Plaza. Visit the Health Fair to learn about the health-related services, wellness programs and take part in screenings and hands-on learning.
Downtown Historical Walks, 4:30-5:30 p.m., meet at the Bike Valet station in Ackerman’s Backyard. Downtown and Delano will be featured in this fun and educational walk focused on the art, history and architecture found in both. Walk will include frequent stops.
ZZ Ward - Concerts begin at 5 p.m. with Skinny Slim & The Fat Tuesday Brass Band. At 6:45 p.m. Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio takes the stage. Headliner ZZ Ward performs at 8:45 p.m. in Kennedy Plaza.
XPogo Stunt Team, 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., RedGuard Stage Area. This team of pro athletes will defy gravity flying 10 feet in the air on extreme pogo sticks, throwing down flips and incredible tricks.
KAKE Touch-A-Truck, 5-8:30 p.m., Waterman Street. Kids can climb aboard their favorite trucks, big rigs and emergency vehicles, and meet the personnel who protect, serve and build the Wichita community.
Goodwill Cajun Food Fest, 5-8:30 p.m., Kennedy Plaza. For $10, enjoy a generous helping of traditional Louisiana favorites including chicken etouffee, red beans and sausage served over rice and homemade bread pudding, topped with a decadent bourbon custard sauce.
Cox Kids Corner, 5-10 p.m., Hyatt Lawn. 400 W. Waterman. Games, art and science projects, clowns, magicians and other surprises.
DJ Takeover, 6-10 p.m. Location, Ackerman’s Backyard.
Artist-in-Residence Community Workshop with JooYoung Choi, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Ackerman’s Backyard. Visit this imaginative world inhabited by a flower-decked dinosaur and help create a blanket of flowers for this immersive exhibit.
Star Lumber presents the Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show, 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., Ackerman’s Backyard. Show featuring log rolling, wood chopping, sawing, ax throwing and climbing with world champion lumberjacks.
Wagonmaster River Tours, 5-8 p.m. Cruises depart under the Douglas Street Bridge. Enter through Ackerman’s Backyard.
Phlox Kansas, 9-9:45 p.m. at Ackerman’s Backyard. Fire dancers and fire eaters
The Last Carnival, 7-8 p.m., Ackerman’s Backyard. Circus troupe from Lawrence.
Carlos O’Kelly’s Salsa Chop-Off, 8:30 p.m., RedGuard Stage.
The RedGuard Stage is in the parking lot west of Main on Waterman. Ackerman’s Backyard is on the banks of the Arkansas River behind Century II, 225 W. Douglas. Kennedy Plaza is the open area between Century II and Douglas. Admission is a $10 River Festival button ($5 for children ages 6-12; children 5 and younger admitted free). Full schedule available at www.wichitariverfest.com.
