Riverfest is closing soon. Here are 5 things to see at the fest this weekend

And just like that, Riverfest is coming to an end.

The nine-day festival closes on Saturday, but it’s not too late to get the full Riverfest experience.

In fact, this weekend may be the best time to go to Riverfest: There will be fireworks on both Friday and Saturday night this year (Friday’s fireworks courtesy of the Wichita Wingnuts ball game).

Riverfest buttons cost $10 for adults 12+ and $5 for children 6-12. They're available at area QuikTrip and Dillons stores, as well as at the gate. All Riverfest activities are in downtown Wichita, near Century II and the Hyatt Regency Wichita.

For a full schedule of events, visit www.wichitariverfest.com.

Here are some of the events planned for this weekend at Riverfest:

Spring Kidfest

11 a.m.-8 p.m. Fri.-Sat., Century II Exhibition Hall

For the younger set, KidFest is a fun event featuring inflatables, a video game zone and live stage demonstrations. The event has become an official Riverfest event this year, which means it’s free with your Riverfest button.

Riverfest Classic Car Show

11 a.m.-10 p.m. Fri., 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sat., Century II Expo Hall

Inside Century II, there will be scads of classic and custom cars, in addition to vehicles part of the Admiral’s Collection. Classic car fans can enjoy the show inside the air-conditioned Expo Hall of Century II, and admission to the car show is free with a Riverfest button.

XPogo Stunt Team

2:30 and 6 p.m. Fri., 11:30 a.m., 2:30 and 9 p.m. Sat., RedGuard Stage

XPogo is a group of extreme pogo jumpers who currently hold 13 Guinness World Records. The group does pogo-stick stunts 10 feet in the air. It’s been featured by the Golden State Warriors, Monster Jam and Calgary Stampede.

Dinosaur Days

11 a.m.-10 p.m. Fri., Cox Kids Corner

Field Station: Dinosaurs, the new animatronic dinosaur park in Derby, is sponsoring a full day of dinosaur-themed fun on the second Friday of the festival. Kids can follow giant footprints to a fossil dig site where they can search for actual dinosaur fossils.

Fireworks

10:05 p.m. Fri., Lawrence-Dumont Stadium, 10:30 p.m. Sat., over the Arkansas River

Regardless of whether the Wingnuts win against the Kansas City T-Bones on Friday, the team will launch fireworks after the game – which Riverfest attendees certainly benefit from. Then, on Saturday, immediately following the headliner concert, The Revolution, enjoy the Capitol Federal Fireworks Finale over the river downtown. Be sure to bring a blanket if you’re watching from the grassy areas along the Hyatt.

Friday night shows include Liz Phair and the Chroma Paint Party, and Saturday night shows include the Fiesta Del Rio and headliners Morris Day & The Time and The Revolution.