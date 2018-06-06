Wednesday's River Fest includes an ice cream social, dance party and free baseball

Wichita Toy Train Club & Museum, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., 130 S. Laura. Free with your Riverfest button.
Wichita Children’s Theatre & Dance Center presents “Chicken Little,” live theater for little ones! 3:30 and 4:30 p.m., Mary Jane Teall Theatre inside Century II, 225 W. Douglas.
Wet n’ Wild Dance Party featuring Cypress Hill, 5-10 p.m., Kennedy Plaza.
CNH Industrial Buckaroo Buckarette Rodeo, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Cox Kids Corner, Hyatt lawn, 400 W. Waterman. For children ages 2-10.
Cox Kids Corner, 5-10 p.m., Hyatt Lawn. 400 W. Waterman. Games, art and science projects, clowns, magicians and other surprises.
DJ Takeover, 6-10 p.m., Ackerman’s Backyard.
Flashback Tribute Concert, 5:15-10 p.m., RedGuard Stage. School of Rock at 5:15 p.m.: Across the Pond at 7:15 p.m.:; Ringer Star at 9 p.m.
Hiland Dairy Ice Cream Social, 6:30-8 p.m., Douglas Avenue. Enjoy a complimentary bowl of Hiland Dairy ice cream served by the Wichita Wagonmasters.
Artist-in-Residence Community Workshop with JooYoung Choi, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Ackerman’s Backyard. Visit this imaginative world inhabited by a flower-decked dinosaur and help create a blanket of flowers for this immersive exhibit.
Portrait with the Admiral XLV, 7-8 p.m., Kennedy Plaza.
Wingnuts Button Day, 7 p.m., Lawrence Dumont Stadium., 300 S. Sycamore. Free admission with your Riverfest button.
Star Lumber presents the Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show, 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., Ackerman's Backyard. Catch this action-packed show featuring log rolling, wood chopping, sawing, axe throwing and climbing, all with world champion lumberjacks!
Wagonmaster River Tours, 5-8 p.m. Cruises depart under the Douglas Street Bridge. Enter through Ackerman’s Backyard.
Phlox Kansas, 9-9:45 p.m. at Ackerman’s Backyard. Fire dancers and fire eaters
Cox Virtual Reality Experience, 5-10 p.m., RedGuard Stage Area. Experience a variety of 360-degree virtual reality environments and games.
The Last Carnival, 7-8 p.m., Ackerman’s Backyard. Circus troupe from Lawrence.
The RedGuard Stage is in the parking lot west of Main on Waterman. Ackerman's Backyard is on the banks of the Arkansas River behind Century II, 225 W. Douglas. Kennedy Plaza is the open area between Century II and Douglas. Admission is a $10 River Festival button ($5 for children ages 6-12; children 5 and younger admitted free.) Full schedule available at www.wichitariverfest.com.
