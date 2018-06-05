Wichita River Festival schedule for Tuesday, June 5

Here are some of the events planned for the Wichita River Festival for Tuesday, June 5.
Wichita Children’s Theatre & Dance Center presents “Chicken Little,” 3:30 and 4:30 p.m. Mary Jane Teall Theatre inside Century II, 225 W. Douglas. Live theater fun for little ones.
Downtown Historical Walks, 4:30-5:30 p.m., leaving from the Bike Valet atAckerman’s Backyard. Downtown and Delano will be explored on this fun and education walk that will focus on the art, history and architecture found in both. Walk will include frequent stops.
A Salute to Military, RedGuard Stage, 8 p.m. A tribute to Our Armed Forces.
Festival of Broadway, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Kennedy Plaza. Performances by Music Theatre Wichita, Roxy's Downtown, Mosley Street Melodrama and Laughing Feet Performers.
Artist-in-Residence Community Workshop with JooYoung Choi, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Ackerman’s Backyard. Help create a blanket of flowers for this immersive exhibit.
The Last Carnival, 7-8 p.m., Ackerman’s Backyard. Circus troupe from Lawrence.
Cox Virtual Reality Experience, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. near Red Guard Stage. Experience a 360-degree virtual reality environments and games.
Star Lumber presents the Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show, 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., Ackerman's Backyard. Catch this action-packed show featuring log rolling, wood chopping, sawing, axe throwing and climbing, all with world champion lumberjacks.
Wagonmaster River Tours, 5-8 p.m. Cruises depart under the Douglas Street Bridge. Enter from Ackerman's Backyard.
The Redguard Stage is in the parking lot west of Main on Waterman. Ackerman's Backyard is on the banks of the Arkansas River behind Century II, 225 W. Douglas. Kennedy Plaza is the open area between Century II and Douglas. Admission is a $10 River Festival button ($5 for children ages 6-12.) Full schedule available at www.wichitariverfest.com.
