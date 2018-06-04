Wichita River Festival highlights for Monday, June 4

Here are some of the main activities happening at the Wichita River Festival Monday, June 4:
Riverfest Matinee Movie 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. , adjacent to Quantum Credit Union Food Court. Have lunch at the food court and enjoy a family-friendly movie.
Cox Virtual Reality Experience, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. near Red Guard Stage. Experience a 360-degree virtual reality environments and games
Paddle Boats, 2-8 p.m., Cox Kids' Corner, near the Hyatt Regency.
Cox Kid's Corner, 5-10 p.m. Monday, Hyatt Lawn. Games, art and science projects, clowns and magicians.
Artist-in-Residence Community Workshop with JooYoung Choi, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Ackerman’s Backyard. Help create a blanket of flowers for this immersive exhibit.
The Last Carnival, 7-8 p.m., Ackerman’s Backyard. Circus troupe from Lawrence.
Gospelfest featuring John P. Kee 5:30-9:30 p.m., Kennedy Plaza. A community choir joined by Bishop Cortez Vaughn will kick off this celebration of praise, culminating in a performance by gospel star John P. Kee. at 8:30 p.m.
Lukas Nelson & The Promise of the Real 6-10 p.m, RedGuard Stage. Lukas Nelson takes the stage at 8:30 p.m.
The Redguard Stage is in the parking lot west of Main on Waterman. Ackerman's Backyard is on the banks of the Arkansas River behind Century II, 225 W. Douglas. Kennedy Plaza is the open area between Century II and Douglas. Admission is a $10 River Festival button ($5 for children ages 6-12.) Full schedule available at www.wichitariverfest.com.
