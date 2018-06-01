Heat forces popular Riverfest event indoors Friday night

The Wichita Symphony Orchestra's Twilight Pops Concert has been moved inside because of expected high temperatures Friday, the orchestra said in a news release.
The concert, long an opening-night stalwart, will be performed in Century II's Convention Hall from 8:30-9:30 p.m. Friday. Fireworks will still follow immediately afterward (outdoors, of course).
It had traditionally been the Kennedy Plaza main-stage entertainment on opening night.
The entrance to the hall is just south of Douglas by Waco, on the west side of the building. The concert will also be broadcast on 103.7-FM KEYN.
Jacomo Bairos is guest conductor for the concert.
The heat index for Friday was forecast between 105 and 108 degrees, according to AccuWeather.
As of Friday morning, all other events planned on Friday remain on schedule.
Riverfest buttons are $10 for adults and $5 for children.
For more information, visit www.wichitariverfest.com.
