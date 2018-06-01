The Wichita Symphony Orchestra performs a Twilight Pops Concert in 2010. The concert, traditionally performed on Kennedy Plaza, will be inside Friday evening due to the heat.
The Wichita Symphony Orchestra performs a Twilight Pops Concert in 2010. The concert, traditionally performed on Kennedy Plaza, will be inside Friday evening due to the heat. File photo The Wichita Eagle
The Wichita Symphony Orchestra performs a Twilight Pops Concert in 2010. The concert, traditionally performed on Kennedy Plaza, will be inside Friday evening due to the heat. File photo The Wichita Eagle

River Festival

Heat forces popular Riverfest event indoors Friday night

By Matt Riedl

mriedl@wichitaeagle.com

June 01, 2018 11:26 AM

The Wichita Symphony Orchestra's Twilight Pops Concert has been moved inside because of expected high temperatures Friday, the orchestra said in a news release.

The concert, long an opening-night stalwart, will be performed in Century II's Convention Hall from 8:30-9:30 p.m. Friday. Fireworks will still follow immediately afterward (outdoors, of course).

It had traditionally been the Kennedy Plaza main-stage entertainment on opening night.

The entrance to the hall is just south of Douglas by Waco, on the west side of the building. The concert will also be broadcast on 103.7-FM KEYN.

Jacomo Bairos is guest conductor for the concert.

The heat index for Friday was forecast between 105 and 108 degrees, according to AccuWeather.

As of Friday morning, all other events planned on Friday remain on schedule.

Riverfest buttons are $10 for adults and $5 for children.

For more information, visit www.wichitariverfest.com.

People came out to enjoy the Twilight Pops Concert on the opening night of Riverfest at Kennedy Plaza Friday night, June 3, 2016. (Video by Fernando Salazar) McClatchyfsalazar@wichitaeagle.com

  Comments  