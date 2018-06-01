Here's what to do at Riverfest 2018 for adults, kids and more

Riverfest opens for its 2018 go-around this Friday.

Are you stuck looking at the 46-page program, trying to decipher what to do from all those pages of text?

We've compiled a quick guide to the best activities for different kinds of people right here.

It's not an exhaustive list, as you can surely find many more fun activities by leafing through the festival's daily schedule. But here's a basic primer to Riverfest 2018:

For the classic Riverfest experience

This is for those who don’t have the time to go to Riverfest more than once. For that someone looking to squeeze in all the classic experiences in as short a time frame as possible. Here’s what you need to know to say you’ve had the Riverfest experience.

Fireworks

9:30 p.m. Friday (June 1), 10:05 p.m. Friday (June 8), 10 p.m. Saturday (June 9), over the Arkansas River

When you go to Riverfest, you have to see fireworks. It’s basically an unwritten rule. Luckily, there are going to be three nights of fireworks at this year’s festival (thanks to the Wichita Wingnuts playing a home game June 8 at Lawrence-Dumont Stadium). Best viewing destinations are right along the Arkansas River by the Hyatt Regency – though be sure to bring a blanket, as the grass can be rough in that area.

Safelite AutoGlass Sundown Parade

6:30-8 p.m. Friday (June 1), Downtown Wichita

The opening night of Riverfest is often the best night to go, as attendees can see both the parade and the fireworks show later in the evening. Perhaps cooler than the parade itself is seeing a wide cross-section of Wichita lined up along the streets to catch the parade. Crowds will line up along Waco and Main streets between 3rd and Douglas and along Douglas from Main to Waco.

The restored B-29 "Doc" flew overhead as the Sunddown Parade kicked off the festivities for Riverfest 2017 outside Century II Friday evening, June 2. (Video by Fernando Salazar)

Hiland Dairy Ice Cream Social

6:30-8 p.m. Wed., Douglas Avenue

One of the most popular events of the Riverfest, the Ice Cream Social attracts hundreds for a free bowl of ice cream on Wednesday of the festival. It’s a good mid-week excuse to come out to the festival – and a good way to end what’s sure to be a hot day.

For kids

Riverfest is a different place now than it was decades ago. Organizers have made extra efforts to add kid-friendly events to the festival. Here are a few of the highlights for kids at this year’s Riverfest.

Spring KidFest

11 a.m.-8 p.m. Fri.-Sat. (June 8-9), Century II Exhibition Hall

For the younger set, KidFest is a fun event featuring inflatables, a video game zone and live stage demonstrations. The event has become an official Riverfest event this year, which means it’s free with your Riverfest button.

Hot Air Balloons

Launches at 6:30 p.m. Friday (June 1), 7 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Saturday (June 2), 6:30 p.m. Sun., glows at 8:30 p.m. Friday (June 1) and 8:30 p.m. Saturday (June 2), RedGuard Stage

One of the most interesting parts of Riverfest is the annual hot air balloon launches. Various pilots from around the area bring their hot air balloons to Riverfest and launch from the festival grounds. Watching the balloons inflate and eventually lift off is an activity both kids and parents will enjoy.

Take Flight Festival

1-4 p.m. Sun., Botanica, 701 N. Amidon

This annual event isn’t technically on the festival grounds, but it remains an officially sponsored Riverfest event. Botanica opens its Butterfly House for the season on Sunday, and the first 100 kids in line get to release a butterfly into the house. There will be games and various activities at the garden throughout the afternoon. Admission is $6 with a Riverfest button.

KAKE Touch-a-Truck

5-8:30 p.m. Thurs., Waterman Street

This popular annual event brings big rigs, emergency vehicles and other big trucks to Riverfest — a prime playground for kids to explore. Kids can also meet the people who use the equipment on a regular basis.

Cox Kids Corner

Runs for the duration of the festival, just south of the Hyatt Regency Wichita

Of course, one can't forget the Cox Kids Corner, which has become a bona fide section of the park. The area is the home to Riverfest's "SunSails" installation art, as well as inflatables, games and other fun activities for kids. It's open anytime the festival is.

Create a flower for the art installation

6:30-7:30 p.m. Sat.-Fri., Ackerman's Backyard

Riverfest Artist-in-Residence JooYoung Choi is creating a whimsical installation in Ackerman's Backyard called the Cosmic Womb. Throughout the festival, people can create flowers to add to the fairy-tale landscape. Kids can create flowers in the evenings between Saturday and June 8.





For adults

Just because Riverfest has ramped up its kid-friendly offerings in recent years doesn't mean it's not still fun for the grown-ups. Many things at the festival are fun for adults, but here are just a few recommendations:

Beer garden

All festival long, near the Main Food Court

It may sound cliché, but Riverfest has really upped its craft beer selections in recent years. Chill out by the food court and sip a cold one while taking in the sights, sounds and smells of Riverfest.

Goodwill Cajun Food Fest

5-8:30 p.m. Thurs., Kennedy Plaza

Love a good plate of spicy food? The Goodwill Cajun Food Fest is an annual tradition on Thursday night that offers the opportunity to munch on more than just fair food at the fest. For $10, attendees get a plate of chicken etouffee, red beans and sausage served over rice, and homemade bread pudding topped with bourbon custard sauce.

Riverfest Classic Car Show

11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday (June 8), 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday (June 9), Century II Expo Hall

Inside Century II, there will be scads of classic and custom cars, in addition to vehicles part of the Admiral’s Collection. Classic car fans can enjoy the show inside the air-conditioned Expo Hall of Century II, and admission to the car show is free with a Riverfest button.

For those hoping to win some cash

Riverfest isn’t all fun and games, you know. It can be a money-making experience (if you’re really lucky). There are a few events at Riverfest that offer cash prizes. Here’s the details:

Fest Quest

All festival long, via the Riverfest mobile app

This year, festival organizers are promoting their new mobile app by hosting Fest Quest, a scavenger hunt-esque event at the festival. Starting Friday, guests have to capture QR codes at 18 specific locations scattered across the festival grounds. Everyone who scans all 18 codes is entered in a drawing to win $1,000.

Riverfest Photography Contest

All festival long, throughout the grounds

Lawrence Photo Print & Frame is once again sponsoring the Riverfest Photography Contest, a contest to see who can capture the best photos at the festival. There are eight different categories – including pictures of headlining acts, unique Riverfest sights, “river antics,” parade pictures and fireworks. Participants must register at Lawrence Photo, 6508 E. Central, to fill out registration and receive a special lanyard. Cash prizes up to $100 are offered in each category, as well as a $250 prize for best overall photo. For more information, visit www.lawrencephoto.net.

Eagle Medallion Hunt

All festival long, scavenger hunt across the city

The Eagle Medallion Hunt is a Riverfest tradition in which participants follow clues to search for a plastic coin, 2 inches in diameter, hidden on public property in Sedgwick County. Cryptic clues to the medallion’s location appear every day in the print edition of the Wichita Eagle and on Kansas.com. The winner gets $1,000. Clues began appearing on Thursday, May 31.

The Matthew family talk about how they solved each day's clues to find the medallion. They've been hunting for it each year since 1984.

For those wanting to get out on the water

Riverfest is all about the river, right? I mean, the Arkansas River is its namesake. It only makes sense to want to get out on the water. Here are a few ways you can do that during Riverfest.

Paddle Boats

2-8:30 p.m. Mon.-Tues., 5-8:30 p.m. Wed.-Fri., 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday (June 2), 3-8:30 p.m. Sun., noon-5 p.m. Saturday (June 9), Cox Kids Corner

Every day during Riverfest, guests can take a paddle boat out for a quick spin on the Arkansas River. It’s a free chance (with Riverfest button, of course) to get out on the water during the festival. Life jackets are provided.

Wagonmasters River Tours

5-8 p.m. Mon.-Fri., noon-8 p.m. Saturday (June 2), Sunday (June 3), noon-5:30 p.m. Saturday (June 9), Ackerman’s Backyard

This classic Riverfest experience is the closest thing you’ll find to a riverboat cruise in Wichita. Take a quick spin up the Arkansas River while the Wagonmasters spin their humorous tales of city history.

Arkansas River Coalition Kayak Rides

9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday (June 2), 3-8 p.m. Sun., underneath the Maple/Waterman Street bridge

The Arkansas River Coalition is back at Riverfest for a 12th year, offering free kayak rides underneath the Maple/Waterman Street bridge. Life jackets will be provided when participants sign a waiver.

For a full schedule of events, check out www.wichitariverfest.com.