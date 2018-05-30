A nightly guide to Riverfest concerts, including friends of Prince, son of Bob Marley

The Wichita Riverfest is known for its funnel cakes and roasted corn, its fireworks and water sports.
But it's also known for bringing nine days of nationally recognized artists to town for outdoor concerts.
This year, the festival has several throwback favorites, including a closing-night lineup featuring the late Prince's former band, The Revolution, as well as "Purple Rain" co-stars Morris Day & The Time.
People also are excited about rockers Hawthorne Heights, who will perform on Friday, and about girl rocker Liz Phair, who will play a week later.
Following is the full lineup of Riverfest concerts, which start Friday and run through Saturday, June 9. Admission to all of them is your $10 Riverfest button. ($5 for children ages 6-12.)
The Kennedy Plaza Stage is on the north-facing side of Century II. The RedGuard Stage is set up just to the southeast of the Hyatt near the WaterWalk apartments.
Friday
Twilight Pops Concert, 8:30 p.m., Kennedy Plaza Stage: A Riverfest tradition, this concert features the Wichita Symphony Orchestra playing classics. It directly follows the Sundown Parade, and the opening night fireworks will fly as soon as it ends.
Hawthorne Heights, 8:45 p.m., RedGuard Stage: This Ohio-based rock band is known for the hit "Ohio is for Lovers." The show starts with openers Hotel Books at 6 p.m. and Listener at 7:15 p.m.
Saturday
Stephen Marley and Matisyahu: The headliner for this show is Stephen Marley, son of reggae star Bob Marley, who will take the stage at 9 p.m. Jewish-American reggae star Matisyahu is on before him at 7:30 p.m. The openers are DJ Carbon at 3 p.m. followed by Ziggowatts at 6 p.m.
La Raza Fest, RedGuard Stage: This annual show features a lineup of Tejano bands, and this year, it includes La Sonora Dinamita, Los Novatos del Norte and Los Vatos Kumbi.
Sunday
Randy Houser, 8:45 p.m., Kennedy Plaza Stage: It's country night, and the headliner this year is Houser, known for the hit "Anything Goes." Ashley McBryde opens at 7 p.m. Before her, Adam Capps will perform at 5 p.m.
Trampled By Turtles, 8:45 p.m., RedGuard Stage: Bluegrass band Trampled by Turtles will perform at 8:45 p.m., and local bluegrassers Split Lip Rayfield will open at 7 p.m. Dustin & The Damnations will perform early at 5:30 p.m.
Monday
Gospelfest, headlined by gospel singer and pastor John P. Kee, takes the Kennedy Plaza Stage at 8:30 p.m.
Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, 8:30 p.m. RedGuard Stage: This rock group from California will perform at 8:30 p.m. The openers are Vehicles at 5:15 p.m. and Cracker at 6:45 p.m.
Tuesday
Festival of Broadway, 8:45 p.m., Kennedy Plaza Stage: Music Theatre Wichita will headline this annual collection of showtunes. Roxy's Downtown will perform at 7:15 p.m., Mosley Street Melodrama will take the stage at 8 p.m. and Laughing Feet Performers will go on at 6:30 p.m.
Military Salute, 8 p.m., RedGuard Stage: This tribute to the armed forces will feature the 35th Infantry Division Rock Band
Wednesday
Cypress Hill, 9 p.m., Kennedy Plaza Stage: This hip-hop group, best known for its 1993 hit "Insane in the Brain," will headline the festival's Wet and Wild Dance Party. Openers are Flaming Wailers at 5 p.m., DJ Carbon at 6:30 p.m., and Hirie at 7:15 p.m.
Ringer Star, 8:30 p.m., RedGuard Stage: It's a Beatles night with not one but two tribute bands. Wichita's Across the Pond also will perform at 6:45 p.m.
Thursday
ZZ Ward, 8:45 p.m., Kennedy Plaza Stage: This female blues/hip-hop star is known for her song "Put the Gun Down." Her openers will be Skinny Slim & The Fat Tuesday Brass Band at 5 p.m. and Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio at 6:45 p.m.
Friday, June 8
Liz Phair, 9:30 p.m., Kennedy Plaza Stage: Famous girl rocker Phair, is known for hits like "Why Can't I" and "Don't Have Time." Her openers are Old News at 5 p.m., Cavves at 6:15 p.m., and Save Ferris at 7:45 p.m.
Chroma Paint Party, 7 p.m., RedGuard Stage: This event will feature paint cannons, a light show and EDM music provided by DJs
Saturday, June 9
The Revolution and Morris Day & The Time, Kennedy Plaza Stage: It's an evening inspired by Prince with his former band, The Revolution, performing at 9 p.m. and his "Purple Rain" costars Morris Day & The Time performing at 7:15 p.m. Gooding will perform at 4:30 p.m., and DJ Carbon & Kyle Solomon will perform at 5:45 p.m.
Fiesta Del Rio, 5 p.m., RedGuard Stage: This Mexican music fest will finish out the festival.
