44th Admiral Windwagon Smith

For the second time in Wichita Riverfest history, Admiral Windwagon Smith is a she. On Wednesday, longtime festival volunteer Wendy Johnson was named the 44th Admiral Windwagon Smith. She will serve as the ceremonial head of Riverfest activities, will be an ambassador for the festival, both before and during the event, and will make an appearance at almost every event at the annual festival, which runs June 2-10 in downtown Wichita. (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle)