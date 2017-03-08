Riverfest gets its second female Admiral Windwagon Smith

For the second time in Wichita Riverfest history, Admiral Windwagon Smith is a she.
On Wednesday, longtime festival volunteer Wendy Johnson was named the 44th Admiral Windwagon Smith. She will serve as the ceremonial head of Riverfest activities, will be an ambassador for the festival, both before and during the event, and will make an appearance at almost every event at the annual festival, which runs June 2-10 in downtown Wichita.
Johnson works as the marketing and communications director for USD 259, where she has been since 2001. She also is a former festival board member and was the board chair in 2006. She is a longtime member of the festival’s Operations Committee, who are referred to as “Red Shirts” and in 2011 she served as the head of the Red Shirts as the festival’s general chair.
The only other female to serve as admiral was Jimmie’s Diner owner Linda Davidson during the 1999 festival.
Johnson, a graduate of Wichita East High School who has two degrees from Wichita State University, said she has been attending the Riverfest since she was a child.
On Wednesday, a crowd that included more than a dozen past admirals gathered outside of the Drury Plaza Broadview Hotel to find out who the next admiral would be. Johnson arrived at the ceremony via the modified pontoon boat, also known as the “waterwagon,” that takes festivalgoers on rides around the river each year.
As the boat docked, Johnson’s identity was obscured by a Wichita flag. After a drum roll, her face was revealed as the crowd cheered.
After accepting the ceremonial sword from last year’s admiral, Steve Dillard, Johnson described the experience as humbling.
“I love Wichita,” she said. “You’ll have to ask me about the belt buckle I’m wearing with my uniform. It was commissioned by a local artist, and it’s a Wichita flag. I had it done for a very special reason: because I love this place. I’m excited about the pride we all feel. I’m about ready to bust standing in front of you right now. This is about the coolest doggone thing I could ever imagine.”
The identity of the newest Windwagon Smith is kept secret for weeks every year after he (or she) is chosen by past admirals. Wednesday’s reveal ceremony was followed by a $25-a-head party at the Drury Plaza Hotel Broadview.
Denise Neil: 316-268-6327, @deniseneil
Comments