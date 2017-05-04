Hong Kong Restaurant still a treasure, even after 40 years

Many restaurants come and go in Wichita, but I recently dined at a restaurant that is celebrating its 40th birthday this year. Hong Kong Restaurant has been serving customers Chinese and American dishes at the same location in south Wichita for four decades.
When we arrived, we were pleasantly greeted by our hostess, seated and immediately served a basket of homemade cinnamon rolls and dinner rolls. Our server was friendly and explained various menu items when she learned this was our first visit.
We ordered egg rolls, then selected Mandarin chicken and Kung Pao beef as our entrees. When we received our two egg rolls, they were sliced into four pieces each. This was the first time I had been served sliced egg rolls, and I liked the convenience of being able to pick up the individual bites.
I ordered the Mandarin chicken with steamed rice at my co-worker’s recommendation. This deep-fried, breaded breast of chicken, sliced and served with a tangy sweet and sour sauce, had a crunch unlike any other sweet and sour chicken I have eaten. The breading and delicious sauce clung to the chicken with every bite. It was served over a bed of shredded lettuce and is an entree I would order again.
My husband ordered the Kung Pao beef, a spicy dish made of sliced beef strips stir fried with bok choy, celery, bamboo shoots, water chestnuts, mushrooms and snow peas, then topped with roasted peanuts and served with fried rice. The spicy flavor on these lean slices of beef, along with the crispiness of the vegetables, made for a nice complement to the sweet and tangy chicken. Each entree is large enough to share and is served in a metal serving dish with lid to maintain the heat. Each also comes with choice of steamed or fried rice.
Appetizers, soups, salads, chicken, pork, beef, shrimp, chop suey, chow mein, egg foo young, lo mein and fried rice are available on the Chinese menu. Steak, chicken, pork chops, beef, ham, seafood entrees and sandwiches are included on the American menu. Entree prices range from $8.55 to $10.55, sandwiches $4.55 to $6.95, and kids meals are $6.75 each. Family dinners are $14 a person (minimum of two people), and include choice of entree, soup, fried rice, egg roll, fried shrimp, barbecue ribs, coffee or tea and fortune cookie.
Hong Kong Restaurant is clean and well maintained. The decor is teal and maroon, and the tables and booths can accommodate up to 124 customers. Good food and friendly staff made for a great first impression – even after 40 years.
Hong Kong Restaurant
Where: 3028 S. Seneca; 316-522-1391
Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sundays and Mondays, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays; closed Tuesdays
Type of Food: Chinese, American
Alcohol: No
