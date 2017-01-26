Review: New Meddys has nice new building, same fresh food

1:02 Mike Pompeo sworn in as CIA director Pause

1:59 VIDEO: How Mary Tyler Moore changed television

0:34 Raw video of school buses involved in accident

1:34 Wichita flag lights up flooring company

1:00 Closer look at the Citation Hemisphere

1:11 Boy, 3, dies after being hit by truck in parking lot

1:08 Vigil for Toni Anderson, missing Wichita woman

2:26 Jetts department store in Anthony the last of its kind

4:45 Baby Sophia found alive and healthy in Dallas