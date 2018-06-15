West Wichita restaurant and party spot is closing after 18 years

For 18 years, Jerry's Bar & Grill was the place in west Wichita for the 30-and-over crowd to gather on weekend nights to dance, drink, listen to Wichita's most popular bands and party like tomorrow didn't matter.

But those days are about to come to an end. On Thursday, owners Jeff White and Denise White (partners, but not related) announced on Facebook that they were closing the business. Their last weekend will be June 22 and 23.

Jeff said that he and Denise are just ready to try something new. They've loved the business and their customers but "all good things must come to an end."

"It's been a lot of fun, don't get me wrong," Jeff said. "But you wear down. It's been 15 years, and we're not as young as we used to be."

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Jerry's opened in 2000 at 630 N. Robin, a building tucked back from the road near the intersection of Central and Tyler. Denise and Jeff purchased the business in 2003.

It operated as a restaurant but was best known for its weekend parties. Jerry's always booked a popular Wichita band for a two-night gig — names like Monterey Jack, Groove 42, Ten Day Wish and Annie Up.

"We just want to try something new," Jeff said. "We've always done live entertainment here, and we've always enjoyed it, but we want to take a short break and maybe do a new venture."





The pair are considering opening their own restaurant or another type of bar. They say they'll take a break for at least a month. After that, who knows?

"I'll probably be bored in about a week," Jeff said.

Jerry's final weekend will be June 22 and 23 and will feature performances by The Dirty Gentleman.