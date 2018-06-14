Fancy new steak and seafood restaurant opening in former Krispy Kreme spot today

It was built to serve doughnuts.

Then, it was a Mongolian grill restaurant.

Today, though, the building at 8448 W. Central that was once home to a west-side Krispy Kreme and a Genghis Grill after that, will start a new chapter as a fine-dining restaurant.

George Yang and his wife, Julie, are opening The Sweet Spot at 11 a.m. today, Friday, June 15. It's a fusion restaurant with an upscale menu that includes Certified Angus steaks, pork and chicken dishes and a selection of seafood items, including lobster tail, salmon and more.

Inside, the restaurant has been completely remodeled and now has a big bar, plush tables and chairs, and intricate wood and tile work.

The restaurant's head chef, Preston Darnell, is a Wichita native who attended culinary school in Pennsylvania but has returned home to work in the restaurant.

He's cooking a menu that lists appetizers like shrimp cocktail and seared scallops alongside gyoza, which are fried Asian dumplings, and edamame. Main courses include items like salmon en papillotte, chicken saltimboca, and lamb lollipops served with mint chimichurri. The list of steaks includes a $44 tomahawk cut, a filet, and a bone-in rib-eye. Non-steak entrees range from $14 to $29. Steaks are $18 to $44.

There's also a full bar that offers a menu of craft beers and signature cocktails.

The restaurant also has a large, private meeting room that the owners will allow groups to use at no extra charge. Eventually, they'll add a patio as well. Its hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays for the kitchen, but the bar will stay open until 1 a.m., and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays. On June 24, the restaurant will start its Sunday brunch.

George Yang's initial plan was to open a dessert restaurant and tea bar in the space, but ultimately, he wasn't sure that would work in Wichita. The name and sign still suggest Plan A, but don't let that fool you.

The restaurant officially opens at 11 a.m. today. For more information, call 316-260-4999.