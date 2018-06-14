One of Wichita's most popular pizza places expanding with a west-side spot

In 2017, the Verbeckmoes family opened its second Ziggy's on Wichita's east side.

In 2018, it's the west side's turn.

The local pizza restaurant, whose original location opened in College's Hill's Clifton Square in 2012, will open a third spot later this summer in Northwest Centre, the shopping center at the corner of 13th and Tyler. They're going into the corner space that once held Talliano's and that was going to be the home for a second Marchello's before the owners changed their minds.

"It's a great spot and a good deal for us," said founder Ryan Verbeckmoes.

The family is completely remodeling the interior of the space to give it a Ziggy's look and they also plan to add a patio on the south-facing side of the building, Ryan said.

Ziggy’s Pizza, which features rectangular pizzas, toasted sandwiches and a big beer selection, was started by brothers Jamie and Ryan Verbeckmoes and parents Joe and Becky Verbeckmoes. Sister Kristi and her husband Jonathan Fenwick opened the east-side store, which is at 12115 E. 21st St. N., almost exactly one year ago.

The Clifton Square general manager, David Weldon, will move to to the west-side store.

As for that Riverside spot Ziggy's was considering last year: There hasn't been any movement on that deal, which is at the corner of Porter and River Boulevard near Riverside Leadership Magnet school, Ryan said. They haven’t ruled out opening in Riverside someday but are focusing on their current stores for now.

I'll let you know when the new Ziggy's has a firm opening date.