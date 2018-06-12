What's that restaurant going up near 13th and Tyler?

No, not the one with the star painted on it that's facing Tyler, right beside the QuikTrip. That's about to be a new Hardee's.

I'm talking about the one in Northwest Centre, on the north side of 13th Street, right across the street from the new Tyler Pointe development.

That one is going to be a pie shop. More specifically, a fried pie shop.

The business, which will be called simply Fried Pies, will be owned by local oncologist Shaker Dakhil, his daughter Laura Monahan and her husband, Bradley Monahan.

It will be a drive-through only kiosk where people can order sweet, savory and breakfast pies to go. The owners are hoping to have it open sometime in July.

This will be the second fried pie outfit to move into the area, though both are franchises of Oklahoma's Arbuckle Mountain Fried Pies chain. (Previously, the only fried pie shop in the vicinity was just off I-35 in Tonkawa, Okla., but it closed last summer.)

Herb and Amber Callender opened their sit-down fried pie shop in December at 1542 E. 61st Street South, Park City. The couple has been doing such big business, they also opened a fried pie food truck.

The owners opening the Northwest Centre shop have the Arbuckle Mountain Fried Pies license for the Wichita area and say they hope to open more fried pie stores in the future, depending on how this one does.

Stay tuned for more news about the shop's opening date. And if you see a building under construction that you think might be a restaurant, e-mail me at dneil@wichitaeagle.com and I'll try to figure out what it is for you.