Father's Day is Sunday: Here's where to take dad for beef, barbecue, brunch in Wichita

Father's Day is on Sunday, and several of Wichita's most man-friendly restaurants are advertising brunches that include barbecue, steak and other dishes dads like.

Good news: For some reason, brunches are typically much cheaper on Father's Day than they are on Mother's Day, so you can celebrate dad and save some cash. He would probably approve.

Make reservations soon:

Breakfast, brunch and lunch

Chisholm's American Beef & Ale House, inside the DoubleTree by Hilton, 2098 S. Airport Road: This new restaurant is putting on a Kegs & Eggs Fathers Day Brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. It's $25.95 for adults and $21.95 for seniors. Call 316-945-1966 for reservations.

Doo-Dah Diner, 206 E. Kellogg: Doo-Dah’s ramped-up Father’s Day buffet will include smoked prime rib plus all the breakfast usuals. It will be offered from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will cost $24.99, $14.99 for ages 6-12, free for 5 and younger.





Fetch Bistro, 7718 E. 37th St. North: This dog-friendly restaurant is putting on a Father's Day barbecue buffet that will feature burgers, brats, beans, beer and more. It's $17 for adults, $7 for children and pets, free for ages 4 and under. Call , 316-927-2227 for reservations.

Hangar One Steakhouse, 5925 W. Kellogg: This restaurant is celebrating Father’s Day from Friday to Sunday and each day will offer several Father’s Day specials, including a prime rib with two sides for $28.99 and a barbecue platter. It will also have drink specials. Make reservations by calling 316-941-4900.

Hereford House, 1400 Terradyne, Andover, 316-733-7800: This Father's Day brunch will be served from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Buffet is $18.95, $9.95 for ages 4-11 and $16.95 for "early birds" who visit from 10 to 11 a.m.

Scotch & Sirloin, 5325 E. Kellogg: This manly restaurant is putting on a brunch buffet from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. that will include prime rib, an omelet bar, peel-and-eat shrimp, smoked salmon and more. It's $18.95 for adults, $9.95 for ages 4 to 11 and free for children 3 and under. There's an early-bird price of $16.95 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. In the evening, and a four-course dinner for two will be served from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. and will cost $75. Call 316-685-8701 for reservations.

Stroud’s, 3661 N. Hillside: The fried chicken restaurant is taking Father’s Day reservations from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and will serve pan-fried chicken, pan-fried catfish, pork chops, KC Strip and more. Call 316-838-2454 for a reservation.

Twelve, 12111 W. Maple: The restaurant is putting on a special Father’s Day brunch and barbecue that will include hard wood smoked brisket, prime rib, seafood and a dessert bar. The adult buffet will also include barbecue sandwiches, gourmet hot dogs and bratwurst. It’s from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and $26.95 for adults, $12 for children ages 6-12, free for ages 5 and under. Call 316-440-2812 for reservations.