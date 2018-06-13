Wichita restaurant throwing Gordon Ramsay watch parties while waiting for episode to air

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay's new show "24 Hours to Hell and Back," which will feature an episode filmed in Wichita, debuts tonight.

But, as it turns out, the Wichita episode will not premiere tonight.

That's not stopping Fetch Bistro, the restaurant at 7718 E. 37th St. North that got a major redo as part of the series, from celebrating. Owners Greg and Pam Buss plan to throw watch parties every Wednesday night while the series is airing.

Tonight's party will feature a buffet of the menu items Ramsay added while filming the episode. It starts at 6 p.m., as does a Kansas Humane Society adoptable pet show. Fetch also will be serving cocktails and arranging games throughout the evening. The show starts at 8 p.m. on the Fox Network.

The summary for the first episode says Ramsay is redoing Bella Gianna's, a family-owned Italian restaurant in New York.

The Busses still don't know exactly when the Wichita episode will air (though they were told by producers theirs would not be the first or second episode). They promise to let us know as soon as they have an air date, and once that happens, they'll be free to talk more about the experience.

Ramsay and his crew were in Wichita in November to film the show, in which they fix up a struggling restaurant, from decor to food, in 24 hours. When they left, Wichita's Fetch Bistro looked and tasted quite different. A trailer for the show, posted online in May, showed many recognizable Wichita faces, including Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay, who agreed to help taste the food at the renovated restaurant with his name twin.