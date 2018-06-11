Sorry, kids: You can't have Cocoa Puffs at this popular Wichita breakfast restaurant

Grownups usually snarf down sugary kid cereals in the privacy of their own kitchens.

But at HomeGrown, the popular breakfast restaurant at 2835 N. Maize Road, they can now do it in public — if they feel like getting boozy.

The restaurant has just introduced a weird but wonderful new treat they're calling "Boozy Cereal." In short, adults can order some of their favorite childhood sugar bomb cereals — including Cocoa Puffs and Cinnamon Toast Crunch — and top them with milk that's been expertly blended with adult beverages like Kahlua, Rumchata, vodka and more.

Beth Tully, the founder of Cocoa Dolce and the director of brand innovation for the restaurant's parent company, Sasnak, said that she and company president Jon Rolph both had noticed that pairing alcohol with cereal had become a nationwide trend. They decided to come up with their own version, and Tully experimented with recipes for weeks.

They introduced their Boozy Cereal at the restaurant last week as a way to celebrate a new Kansas law that allows people to order drinks starting at 6 a.m. Rolph was a big proponent of the bill.

HomeGrown isn't adding the cereal permanently to the menu but will bring it in and out as a weekend special. (People don't get too boozy on weekday mornings, Tully noted.) They will, however, have it available daily through this coming Sunday, June 16.

People can choose from two flavors: the Cinnamon Toast Punch comes with milk infused with Rumchata and Fireball. And the Cocoa Puffs Kapow comes with milk mixed with Kahlua and vodka. The milk comes on the side so people can control their own pours.

I wasn't sure how Boozy Cereal would taste, but I sampled some with Tully on Monday morning and was pleasantly surprised. The milk has a definite kick, but the flavors all blend nicely. I'd like to go back and try more than just one bite on a weekend morning.

Both cereals cost $7.50, and you have to be 21 to order them.