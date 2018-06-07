Wichita restaurants luring parents in by feeding kids free or almost free all summer

Lots of Wichita restaurants have "kids nights," where children can eat free or almost free one day a week when their parents buy a meal.

But two local Wichita restaurants are trying a new approach: Kids summer.

The restaurants both recently posted their deals on social media, and they could save parents both some cash and some sanity during the long summer break.

They are:

The Fusion Restaurant, 1812 W. Douglas, 316-558-5311: Kids 10 and under eat free Tuesdays through Fridays all summer long when they're dining with a parent who purchases an adult meal. The deal offers one free kid's meal per adult meal and is good at breakfast or lunch. Its kids menu includes items like churro french toast with eggs, biscuits and gravy, sliders, grilled cheese and more.

La Chinita Mexican Restaurant, 1451 N. Broadway, 316-267-1552: This Mexican restaurant is inviting children 12 and under to eat from the children's menu for 99 cents all summer long. Offerings include enchiladas with beans or rice, burritos, taco burgers, quesadillas, hot dogs and more. The deal is good for dine-in only.





Also, you can check this story we published last fall about kids deals offered around town. Be sure to double check before you go in case some are outdated.