A 'Hash House' is opening in Wichita next month; until then, stop for fresh tomatoes

It's taken C.C. Robertson much longer than she expected to get her Mo & Izzy's restaurant up and running on West Street in Wichita.

Since announcing her plans to open back in February, she's faced unending issues at her new space — the former WOW Cheesesteaks spot at 803 N. West St — including eight separate gas leaks and a stove that didn't fit.

But now she's almost ready to open her restaurant, and in the time she's been working on it, she's decided on a somewhat different name: Mo & Izzy's Hash House.

"It's silly, probably, but I didn't want 'cafe' or 'eatery' or 'diner,'" she said. "So to be different, I thought, 'Hash House.'"

And hash, an old-school meal made by frying meat and potatoes together, will be on the menu.

The restaurant should be ready to go mid-July, Robertson said.





In the meantime, Robertson has moved her Tiny Market vegetable stand from its former spot on West Maple to in front of her restaurant. Robertson, who is known to many as "the tomato lady," is selling Amish-grown tomatoes and other fresh produce from the little wooden stand.

Once she opens, the restaurant will be open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. In addition to hash, she plans to serve a full breakfast menu plus sandwiches, burgers, Mexican fare and home-cooking specials. On Sundays, she’ll offer a brunch featuring pan-fried chicken, and she’ll also serve low-carb and high-protein dishes.

Robertson, who once worked in her new restaurant space when it was a Sonic 42 years ago, is naming her business in honor of her mother and her late father.





I'll let you known when she chooses an opening date and starts slinging hash.