Wichita's brewing scene boasts many impressive beards, but this one earned a ribbon

It seems to be part of the uniform of beer brewers across the country: a big, bushy beard.

And thank goodness, because now one local brewer has another trophy to display at his business.

On Sunday, Hopping Gnome owner Torrey Lattin was one of five winners in the Wichita Riverfest'sThird Annual Beard & Mustache Contest, a celebration of facial hair.

The event awarded ribbons for the best beards in several different categories, and Ward won for Best Full Beard between 6 and 12 Inches.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

The ribbon will be displayed in the brewery at 1710 E. Douglas.

Lattin has been growing his beard for eight years, ever since he accepted a college bet. A friend who hated Guinness beer said he'd drink one, but only if Lattin grew a beard. (The friend drank only half the beer.)

But Lattin liked the beard, and he's grown it ever since.

Lattin said he doesn't know exactly how long his beard is — he's never taken a ruler to it — but it's big. He trims it from time-to-time to make sure it doesn't get too big.

Still, he said, it's his signature, and people all over town know from far away when Lattin has entered a room.

He'd never entered a beard contest in his life, Lattin said. His wife and brewery co-owner, Stacy, said she "made him do the competition."

"Well," he said. "She asked politely."

If you want to see Lattin's big beard or drink his beer, visit Hopping Gnome from 3 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, from 3 to midnight Fridays, from noon to midnight Saturdays and from noon to 5 p.m. Sundays.

A list of other impressive local beer brewer beards

Ned Vahsholtz, Wichita Brewing Company: WBC's head brewer keeps winning awards for his Shaven Yak beer, but he isn't much of a shaver. His colleagues Greg Gifford and Kyle Banick also are members of the beard brigade.

Nathan Jackel, Central Standard Brewing: Jackel wins the ward for best beer brewing beard at the popular Central Standard Brewing. Co-owner Ian Crane is a runner up.





Ryan Kerner,River City Brewing Co: No beard, but Kerner's sculpted mustache makes him easily recognizable.

Dan Norton at Nortons Brewing: Owner and head brewer Dan Norton has his own brewer look — mustache-free but full-on beard. Abe Lincoln would approve.