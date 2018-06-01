A burger restaurant with memorable buns will soon open in NewMarket Square

If you're still mourning the loss of national Chinese chain Pei Wei at NewMarket Square, you're about to get some consolation.

The space that's been vacant since Pei Wei left in December will soon have a new tenant: a burger chain known for its natural ingredients and earth friendliness.

BurgerFi, part of a Florida-based chain, should open in the spot in mid-July, says its new general manager, Alex Evans. The fancy new outdoor signs have been up for weeks, and passers-by are getting curious, he said.

When it opens, fans will find many touches that make BurgerFi different, Evans said. All of its burgers are made with hormone- and antibiotic-free black Angus beef.

BurgerFi also uses a stamp to char its logo onto all the burger buns, creating a slick, edible visual.

The restaurants also are known for having giant, 10-foot fans on the ceiling, which keep them cool and allow them to use less energy. Their furniture also is made using recycled products, and the chain uses energy-efficient LED lighting.





"It's very eco-friendly," Evans said.





The menu will feature several types of burgers including a veggie burger option. It also includes Vienna beef hot dogs, hand-cut fries, onion rings, shakes, custard concretes and custard floats.

It'll also serve wine and local craft beer. Evans, who worked as a manager at Wichita Brewing Company before getting his new job, said he'll definitely have WBC beer on tap.

I'll let you know when BurgerFi has an opening date.