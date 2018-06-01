One Wichita food truck is closing on the same day another is opening

The food trucks come, and the food trucks go.

And this weekend in Wichita, one will have its last service on the same day another one makes its debut. The food truck scene is losing some New York-style street food but gaining some Hawaiian barbecue.

First, the departure: After two years in business, Greg Pianga is closing his truck called The Big Apple - NY Style Street Food Truck, which he opened in the summer of 2016. His final event will be at the South Side Food Truck Rally, scheduled for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Pianga, who was inspired by the once-popular New York deli his mother ran in Wichita in the 1970s, partnered with her to run the truck. But she's had some health problems and can't take the long days in the heat, he said.

